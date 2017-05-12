Stuart celebrates 30 years of keeping greens at Hilton Park

Stuart Neil celebrated a remarkable 30-year stint keeping the greens at Hilton Park Golf Club in style - by raising money for a worthwhile cause.

Stuart decided to mark the anniversary by hosting a charity competition which netted £5,500 for the Neuro-Oncology Endowment Find set up by the Southern General Hospital.

He joined the greenkeeping team at the Milngavie course in 1987 and then became head greenkeeper in 2006.

Over the years he has led an extensive programme of course maintenance and improvements and is well known for both his dedication to Hilton Park’s two golf courses and his friendly chat with members and visitors. The charity Texas Scramble competition was held last Friday with all proceeds going to the fund which was established by the hospital to fund research into brain tumours.

A cheque for £5,500 was presented to consultant neurosurgeon Laurence Dunn with the total raised including a generous donation from professional Martin Laird, an honorary Hilton Park member.

And although raising money was the principal aim, fittingly the competition was won by Hilton Park’s own greenkeepers’ team.