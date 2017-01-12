Strathendrick take massive step nearer title

Strathendrick took a giant step towards the BT West Division 3 title on Saturday with a 29-19 win away to closest challengers Uddingston.

The sides were well matched, playing a similar style of rugby and mistakes were few.

For the first 15 minutes the home side had a slight edge, but the Endrick defence held firm and it was the visitors who broke the deadlock.

The Endrick pack drove up the park before the ball was fed out for Angus North, joining the line at full pelt, to pierce the home defence out wide. Kyle Campbell’s difficult conversion attempt hit the post and stayed out.

The lead was stretched to 12-0 with the last move of the first half when Ewan McKay spotted the home defence stretched at a ruck and charged through for a try converted by Campbell.

Immediately after the restart a similar situation arose and Murray Calderwood picked the ball up from the back of a ruck and raced over to make the score 17-0.

The next score deservedly went to the home team as the ball was spun wide for Chris King to score.

There was still all to play for but when player-coach Neil Callander went charging over to secure the try-scoring bonus point, Endrick’s tails were up.

They attacked again from the kick-off, driving the home pack backwards at a scrum, and winger Jack Carswell wriggled over in the corner to make the game apparently safe at 29-5.

But Uddingston weren’t finished and Gavin Kidd intercepted a loose pass to speed through for a try converted by King.

A few minutes later, Neil Fox delighted the home supporters with a third try, giving them hope they might secure try-scoring and losing bonus points.

However the re-focused Strathendrick defence held firm to secure maximum league points and deny their rivals any.

Endrick remain top of the table with 60 points and five games to play, six points ahead of Uddingston who have one fewer game left. Loch Lomond are third on 48 points and have played the same number of games as Endrick.

On Saturday Endrick are away to Strathaven, kick-off 2pm.