Strathendrick double up with two wins in one day

Strathendrick have boosted their hopes of league and cup success with two wins for the price of one.

The stakes were high for Saturday’s game at Kilmacolm after it was confirmed that, due to fixture congestion, their BT West Division 3 match with Birkmyre would double up as a West Regional Bowl quarter-final.

And they rose to the occasion with a 30-0 win which took them a step nearer the league title and put them into the last four of the knockout competition.

From early on Endrick’s superior forward power was apparent as they drove the home pack back up the hill at the scrum.

Skipper Kyle Campbell missed an attempt at goal after eight minutes but was on target two minutes later with a well-taken penalty. The Fintry team although appearing to be on top were still a bit nervy and in the first half hour almost conceded a breakaway try. They also survived two long distance penalty attempts.

Their impressive forward power prompted a change of tactics and this brought a second successful penalty for Campbell before half-time.

As anticipated by their plentiful supporters, Endrick drove down the slope in the second period to start to take control.

After only six minutes of the second half, player-coach Neil Callander retained the ball at the back of a rolling maul before crashing over in the left hand corner for the opening try, converted by Campbell.

Ten minutes later the play was repeated on the right hand side and Duncan McEwen crowned an impressive performance with a try. The visitors were now dominant and brought on replacements to keep the pressure on.

Their next try followed when Ruairi Doyle took a quick penalty and the ball went through the hands for Ruairidh McLaughlin to get the backs on the score sheet.

Endrick now pushed for their try bonus and it was successfully delivered from another rolling maul that Birkmyre were unable to counter, Ewen Mackay grounding before Campbell converted for a highly satisfactory 30 - 0 victory in difficult conditions.

With the 6 Nations Championship starting this week Endrick have no game on Saturday.

Their next fixture will be the West Regional Bowl semi-final at Lanark on Saturday, February 11.