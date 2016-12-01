Strathblane tennis star Hamish wins in Cyprus

Andy Murray may have racked up a host of wins on his way to becoming world number one, but he’s not the only Scottish tennis player to have enjoyed international title success recently.

Strathblane teenager Hamish Stewart took top honours in the boys’ singles event at the recent Ayia Napa Protaras Junior Tournament in Cyprus.

And the 17-year-old’s victory completed a hat-trick of title successes.

Hamish, a sixth-year pupil at the High School of Glasgow, overcame opponents from Poland, Moldova, Italy and Britain to claim the title.

In the final of the competition he beat fellow British player Aaron Hepburn in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, for his third title in a matter of weeks.

In the boys’ doubles competition at the same tournament, Hamish and partner Jacob Fearnley secured victory against tough European opposition by winning 6-3 6-2 in the final match against Greek opponents.

And in September at the Horsholm Rungsted Tennis Club in Copenhapgen, Hamish won the boys’ singles in the Yonex HRT Autumn Cup Tournament in a straight sets victory over Swede Mikko Malinen.

It was third time lucky as far as tournaments in Cyprus go this year after losing out in two previous tournaments to Lenzie’s Ewen Lumsden and Bearsden’s Aidan McHugh in the Aphrodite Cup and Larnaca Cup respectively.

Hamish almost added another title last week at the Nike Junior International in Liverpool. He defeated players from Britain, Hungary and Italy to reach the final before going down 1-6 6-3 6-4 to fellow Brit Adam Jones.