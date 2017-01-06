So far so good for Wildcats Ladies

Western Wildcats Ladies have had their most successful first half-season since their formation in 2002.

The first team have led the way, losing only once in the league putting them in third place in National One.

Highlights include a 10-0 demolition of CALA Edinburgh and a 1-1 draw with reigning champions Edinburgh University.

Player-coach Kareena Cuthbert said: “Our performances this season have been a significant step up from last year; we have brought in some new players and had some juniors stepping up who have all made excellent contributions.

“We have become a bit more savvy in our play, learning to get results even when our performances are not our best which is the foundation of our success so far.”

The first team were also unlucky to miss out on a place in the cup semi-finals, losing by just 2-1 to holders Grove Menzieshill.

The ladies’ second team have also had an excellent season so far, sitting second in West District Two, with games in hand over league leaders Broomhill, performances all the more impressive for playing the majority of fixtures without a recognised goalkeeper.

The girls are also in the semi-finals of the West District Plate and the Scottish Reserve Plate.

And the ladies’ third team has seen a vast improvement in performances and results, in no small part due to the fantastic work the youth coaches have put in.

Director of hockey, Rona Stewart said: “I am immensely proud of the club for getting three teams out each week.

“The development of all of our players, but most specifically the juniors, has been fantastic this year.

“The club is supported by a huge number of volunteers and I would also like to thank them, the players and their parents, as without the vast amount of assistance and input provided by all we would not be able to succeed.”