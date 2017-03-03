Search

Runner-up Anya is Garscube’s silver star

Anya MacLean on her way to silver at Callendar Park (pic by Scott Louden)

Garscube Harriers youngster Anya MacLean struck silver at the Lindsays National XC championships at Falkirk on Saturday.

Over 40 club runners took part in the event - but Anya was the star of the day as she stormed to a superb silver in the U13 girls’ race.

Katie White also produced a terrific performance to finish fifth in the women’s race. Leading Garscube finishers were - Senior men: Kevin Liddle 39.54, Donald McPartlin 40:36, Alasdair Maciver 42:00, Finlay Finlay 42:17, Alex Chalmers 42:34, Duncan McKellar 44:50, Chris Stockdale 45:05, John Murray 46:10, David Dickson 50:47, Paul Cooke 51:14, Jim McAneny 55:05, Craig Brown 55:51, Stefan Kuhr 59:19.

Senior women: Katie White 40:05, Nicola Adams-Hendry 50:12, Lynne MacDougall 50:26, Marian Kelly 50:49, Mary Senior 51:13, Emma Blair 51:15, Martha Lovatt 52:54, Alison Wood 53:29, Dairy Ochoa 54:56, Morag Casey 59:47.

U13 girls: Anya MacLean 11:49, Isabelle Burnside 13:13, Grace Maclean 13:41, Beth Raeside 14:47. Boys: Finlay Ross-Davie 11:44, Marcus Donnelly 12:42, Cameron Berry 12:54, Thomas Gibbons 14:19, Cameron O’Brien 14:39.

U15 girls: Ellie Isabella Hinks 16:12, Alexandra John 16:08 and Mia Padmanabhan 16:52. Boys: Elliot Duff 13:52, Jack Trainer 14:07, James Connolly 14:15, Murphy Hand 14:50, Ruaridh Stickland 14:59, Luke Aitken 15:20.

U17 men: Code Stevenson 22:57 (10th), Lorn Webster 23:59, Thomas Berry 24:08. U20 women: Isabella Sheldon 31:14, Hannah Berry.