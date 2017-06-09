Nick blazes trail on busy weekend for Garscube

Garscube’s Nick Heaney showed his rivals a clean pair of heels to win last week’s third annual Milngavie Trail Race.

The race is organised by the 20th Glasgow (1st Milngavie) Scouts and has become a popular event with local runners.

Nick won in 54 minutes 25 seconds with a clear margin over Cambuslang Harriers’ Justin Carter (55:59).

Other Garscube athletes competing were Thomas Wilson (fourth) in 54:25, Barrie Johnston 59:21, Paul Cooke 1:03, Nicky Parky 1:05, Craig Marsden 1:05, Steve Wilson 1:14, Barbara Anderson 1:14, Charles Gordon 1:17 and Kali Heaney 1:21.

In a busy weekend for the club there was further success at the Killearn 10 which was won by Garry Mathew in 35:37.

He was followed by great performances from Simon Sheridan (fourth) 38:21 Paul Cooke 43:11, Jacob Lovatt 43:22, Arlene Lewis (4th lady) 43:57 and Norman Baillie 47:03.

And five Garscube athletes took to the streets in Glasgow to compete in the Simplyhealth Great Women’s Run, Scotland’s biggest women-only running event.

First home for Garscube was Aileen Wilson who covered the 10K course in 44 minutes 21 seconds, followed by Casey Thomson 48:03, Laura Gray 48:49, Kirsty Harvie 51:20 and Amy Cromarty.

The route through the west end and along the quayside takes in some of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings, such as Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the SSE Hydro.