Milngavie karate kids among the medals at Grand Prix

Members of a Milgavie karate club enjoyed a successful time when they took part in the recent Wishaw Grand Prix competition.

Eight youngsters from the Kyoto club, based at the Nuffield Health gym in Milngavie, took part in the event with two of them returning with medals.

Mark McCorkindale (11) struck silver and Alicia Jackson (15) took bronze, repeating their respective achievements in last year’s competition.

The other Kyoto members who took part were Eva Shepherd (11), Darina Fletcher (15), Danilo Matonti (11) and eight-year-olds Zach Wedlock, Rebecca Bathie and Rory Shepherd.

Club instructor Bill Kerr, a 6th Dan, said the event was the first competition for some of the youngsters - and that they enjoyed it so much they are already looking forward to the next one.

He said: “They’ve got massive confidence after this. They were really, really nervous going on and after they had been on and finished they were asked: ‘Do you want to do it again’ and they said ‘Yes, yes. When’s the next one?’

“We train at Nuffield Health and would like to say ‘thanks’ to the manager and staff at Nuffield Milngavie for their support without which, this could not be achieved.”