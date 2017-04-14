Milngavie cycling star Archibald is world champion

Milngavie cyclist Katie Archibald has won a gold medal at the world track championships in Hong Kong.

The 23-year-old added to her remarkable list of major honours by lifting the omnium title.

Victories in the first two events - the scratch and the tempo races - put her in first place at the halfway stage of the four race competition.

However Australia's Amy Cure took the third event, the elimination race, with Archibald back in fifth which meant the two were level going into the final event, the points race.

But Archibald, reigning European omnium champion, held her nerve to finish ahead of her Aussie rival in the final sprint and secure her first individual world title.

She previously won gold in the team pursuit in 2014, the same event in which she also struck gold at last year's Olympics.