McHugh is Scotland's young tennis player of the year

Bearsden teenager Aidan McHugh has been named Tennis Scotland's Junior Player of the Year.

The 16-year-old, although still a junior, recently made his entry in to the senior ranking points list with a first round victory at the Aegon Pro-Series event in Glasgow.

Over the past year he has won international junior tournaments in the Czech Republic, Spain, Cyprus and the UK.

Aidan's coach Toby Smith - brother of Davis Cup captain Leon - said of his senior debut: "The most impressive thing was how he carried his mentality from the start of the match to the end

"I think he has most of the things in his locker to actually go forward in the senior game. He obviously still has a lot of work to do but he's looking good. The mentality thing is standing out.

"It's difficult being a junior with the lack of strength at the moment as a 16-year-old. He's one-handed, long-term the one-handed backhand gives him that freedom to come to the net. He's an exceptional volleyer and as he gets stronger his serve's going to become more of a feature.

"Just the fact that he's able to do different things from most of the other juniors. He's serving and volleying, he uses his sliced backhand nicely, he's got a big forehand, he's a mini-me version of Dan Evans potentially.

"He's not the biggest of players but he's very fast, he's very skilful and he's quite exciting to watch actually. Having worked with him over the last five or six years, the mentality is a pivotal strength also, which is great."

Toby also revealed recently that support from Jamie Murray in particular was playing a key role in the development of Aidan and other talented young East Dunbartonshire stars.