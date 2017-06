Lenzie's Maia Lumsden has been drawn against a player more than 500 places above her in the Wimbledon qualifying competition.

The 19-year-old from Lenzie faces Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the senior ladies’ qualifying tournament on Wednesday.

Lumsden, who received a wildcard entry the qualifying competition, is world ranked 677, while Krejcikova is ranked 141 and is 22nd seed for the qualifiers.