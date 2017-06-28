Lumsden so close but loses out in Wimbledon thriller

Lenzie's Maia Lumsden is out of the Wimbledon qualifying tournament - but only after an almighty battle against a player ranked over 500 places above her.

The 19-year-old took Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, world ranked number 141, all the way before finally going down 10-8 in the deciding set of their first round thriller.

Lumsden, ranked 677 and a wildcard entry for the competition, took the opening set 6-4 against the 21-year-old Czech who has nine ITF singles titles to he name.

The Lenzie player, originally from Bearsden, had to the chance to take the match on a second set tiebreak.

But it was Krejcikova who won it to set up a deciding set which she won after a titanic struggle.