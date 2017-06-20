Laird produces solid showing at US Open

Golfer Martin Laird did himself and his old club Hilton Park proud with a fine showing at last week’s US Open in Wisconsin.

Some of the world’s top golfers failed to even make the cut at Erin Hills, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and defending champion Duston Johnsin among them.

But it was a different story for 34-year-old Lairds who fired four solid rounds to finish tied for 32nd place on a level par total of 288.

An opening par round of 72 and a one-under 71 ensuired he made the cut and further rounds of 72 and 73 completed a fine tournament which saw him finish ahead of the likes of former champions Martin Kaymer and Jordan Speith and earn a cheque for $72,420.

He began playing golf at Kirkintilloch Golf Club at the age of nine, before moving to Hilton Park in Milngavie where he became junior captain and twice junior champion.

And although he is permanently based in the United States now, he remains in touch with the club and is a regular supporter of it.