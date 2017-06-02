Judy Murray takes tennis roadshow to Bearsden primary school

Pupils at Killermont Primary in Bearsden were served up a tennis treat this week with a visit from Judy Murray’s Tennis on the Road initiative.

The visit of the roadshow, launched by Judy to help inspire a new generation of youngsters to take up the sport, was won for the school by a parent at a charity auction.

So while sons Andy and Jamie were getting their bids for French Open glory under way in Paris, Judy was having a ball getting the Killermont youngsters involved in a range of fun, tennis-related activities in two sessions - one for Primary 4 and the other for Primary 6.

Head teacher Elspeth Smith said: “It was a great morning, lots of fun and everyone really enjoyed it.”

“She was absolutely fantastic with the children, the children really responded and it was a real fun session, lots of activity in it and it was really enjoyed.

“At the end she finished up with a quiz about Jamie and Andy and a Primary 4 and a Primary 6 won a large ball which had been signed by Andy, so that really was the icing on the cake.

“She’s very committed to this Tennis on the Road but she’s really good at it and it was a great opportunity for us.”