Hilton Park cheering on old boy Laird in US Open

Members of Hilton Park Golf Club in Milngavie will take a special interest in this week’s US Open as they follow the progress of Martin Laird.

The 34-year-old former Bearsden Academy pupil is an honorary member of the club where he developed his game as a youth.

He began playing golf at Kirkintilloch Golf Club at the age of nine, before moving to Hilton Park where he became junior captain and twice junior champion.

And although he is permanently based in the United States now, he remains in touch with the club and is a regular supporter of it.

Laird booked his place in this week’s tournament at Erin Hills in Wisconsin after coming through a sectional qualifier in Ohio.

He carded matching 67s at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club for a 10-under-par total which left him fourth with 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink, former US PGA champion Keegan Bradley and 2007 Walker Cup player Jamie Lovemark in a battle for 14 spots.

It’s Laird’s sixth US Open appearance, his best performance coming in his last appearance in 2013 at Ardmore, Pennsylvania, where he finished joint 21st. It’s also his 19th appearance in a major, but his first since the 2015 US PGA.

Laird has been grouped with fellow Scot Russell Knox and English amateur Scott Gregory and tees off for the first round at 2.13pm BST today (Thursday).