High School pupils hit the heights on Portuguese tour

Hockey and rugby teams from the High School of Glasgow, featuring pupils from Milngavie and Bearsden, have just completed a five-day tour of Portugal.

The school, winners of this season’s Scottish Schools White Conference Rugby Shield, fielded its 1st XV for a showpiece friendly match against Portugal’s national Under 18s XV at Caldas Rugby Club, north of Lisbon.

The elite Portuguese not surprisingly outclassed the High School boys in both possession and passing and won by 60-7.

But there was consoltaion for Murray Godsman, from Bearsden, who scored their only try, converted by Aidan Fitzgerald.

Murray and Aidan were also on the score sheet for the High School’s two other games, against local teams Agronomia and Tecnico Under 18s in Lisbon.

The High School lost 43-26 Agronomia, with Bearsden youngsters Marcus Forbes and Michael McNaughton and captain Stuart Ferguson also on the scoresheet.

In the final match the High School beat Tecnico 49-27. Tries came from Eoghan O’Neill, Murray McKay, Jack Adair, Murray Godsman, Ross Mitchell, vice captain James Stewart and captain Stuart Ferguson.

The girls hockey 1st team, Scottish Schools Hockey Plate winners and captained by Sammy Bell from Milngavie, fared better results-wise, winning all their games.

They beat a Porto Under-18 select 6-0, with Katie Allison from Bearsden scoring a hat-trick, and Jamor from Lisbon 5-0 with a hat-trick from Lucy Williamson from Anniesland and goals from vice-captain Stephanie Wood and Katie Allison.

The tour closed with a 2-1 win over Portuguese under-18 champions Lisbon Casuals, Mirrin Gillespie scoring both.