Glasgow Tigers book play-off place despite home loss

Aaron Summers said it was job done for Glasgow Tigers as they made the playoffs - despite a third home defeat in two weeks on Sunday.

Tigers' place in the top four was confirmed after they beat Redcar on Saturday night and then the Bears' match at Newcastle was called off on Sunday, ending their chances of grabbing the final spot.

Glasgow went down 50-40 to Peterborough Panthers on Sunday, but knew the result wouldn't have any bearing on where they finished.

The club had to rely heavily on guests again today, who had mixed fortunes against a full-strength Panthers side boasting the likes of Chris Harris and Jack Holder in their ranks.

Now the side's attentions turn to finding their form - and a more recognisable 1-7 - ahead of the playoffs, where they could face Sheffield, Ipswich or Edinburgh over two legs to vie for a place in the SGB Championship final.

Skipper Summers said: "We had struggled a bit on Wednesday at home to Ipswich, but then on Friday at Edinburgh we improved to keep things close and get a point.

"We did the business [against Redcar] and the pressure was off a bit, because we knew we were through regardless.

"It didn't quite work out for us in any case. I ended up burning a clutch out, but at least it meant I found out what the problem had been with my bike, and it means I can sort it out for the playoff meetings.

"We were down to just two of our own riders, so it was good to get the win and some guests in who really helped us out.

"We're definitely still staying positive. Everyone is up for the playoffs now that we've made it there - even with all the bad luck we've had lately.

"I don't see our form being an issue. The boys are raring to go for it."

With the playoffs now decided, it's expected Glasgow won't have to wait long to find out who they'll face in the semi-finals, with Sheffield getting to pick who they face after finishing top.

The Tigers could be handed a massive boost before then, with Dan Bewley - who's been out for several weeks with a hip injury - reported to be making a comeback tomorrow in the Premiership for Belle Vue, and Jack Smith - who had a successful operation on an injured finger following a Premiership crash last week - also said to be eyeing a swift return to action.

Tom Perry and Nike Lunna remain sidelined, with no immediate prospect of getting back on the track, meaning Glasgow will still have to call in a guest at reserve and operate rider replacement for Lunna.

The next planned action at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium comes on Sunday, when the Championship Riders' Individual is held at 3pm, featuring the league's top riders.