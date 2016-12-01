Garscube wonder Stevie takes top Glasgow Sports Council award

A member of Garscube Harriers has received a prestigious award in recognition of 46 years of services to the club and to athletics.

Steve Cullen received the Service to Sport award, the top accolade given by the Sports Council for Glasgow at their annual ceremony at the City Chambers.

It was among a number of awards won by the club. Robert Cuthbertson was highly commended in the performance coach of the year category while Nicola Adams-Henry and Calum Esler were also highly commended for Senior Outstanding Performance and Junior Volunteer of the Year respectively.

But it was Steve who took pride of place after being nominated for the top award by club president Jill O’Neil.

She said: “In his 46 years at Garscube Harriers, Stevie has made a huge contribution to athletics in the city and has held a large number of volunteer roles in this time with the club, the Glasgow Athletics Association (GAA) and also the Transplant Games.

“He first joined the committee in 1975 as an ordinary member, progressing to club secretary in the early 1980s. He started coaching in the 1980s as he was keen to see the club expand and improve and play his part in assisting the club to become a force within the Glasgow and Scottish athletics scene.

“Over the coming years he went on to be club captain, track captain and also senior head coach. His own running has been curtailed recently due to injury however that doesn’t stop his enthusiasm for the sport and his passion to see young athletes improve.

“Stevie is a regular fixture at the club, continuing to act as lead coach for a number of the junior athletes with a particular interest in middle distance running.

“He first attended the Transplant Games in 1988, the year after his wife got her first transplant, as a supporter. In 1990 he was asked to take on the role of team manager due to his extensive experience in sport and has held the role ever since.

“Through his volunteering, Stevie has made an enormous impact on the athletics community within our area and on a national level.”