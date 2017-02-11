Garscube’s sunshine smiles after Half Marathon wins

Members of Garscube Harriers enjoyed a successful escape from the Scottish winter last weekend when they picked up a number of prizes in an international race on the Costa del Sol.

The Torremolinos Half Marathon - run in the resort east of Malaga which is a popular destination for British holidaymakers - is now a firm favourite of Garscube’s with 17 athletes travelling to take in the race and enjoy some winter sun.

In the women’s race Lesley Chisholm - fresh from capturing her third successive Scottis Masters cross country title - continued her winning streak to take first female in 1 hour 24 minutes.

And she wasn’t the only winner from the club .

Nicola Hendry-Adams (1:31), Del Young (1:18) and Alex Chalmers (1:20) also made the podium in international and age categories.

Meanwhile back on home soil - and in somewhat chillier surroundings - Garscube athletes embraced the winter conditions on Saturday at Colquhoun Park in Bearsden to train for the National Cross Country Championships at the end of the month.

The hottest event on the winter race schedule, the xc championships in Callendar Park, Falkirk attracts the best athletes in Scotland.

Last year’s seniors race was won by Olympians Beth Potter and Andrew Butchart and more than 2000 athletes from over 80 clubs across Scotland are expected to compete.

Meanwhile the club’s general committee has chosen the Beatson Cancer Charity as the club’s charity of the year 2017.

Throughout 2016, the club raised over £3500 for the charity.

Club president Jill O’Neil said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Beatson Cancer charity for the second year.

“They are committed to supporting and enhancing treatment, care and wellbeing of current, former and future cancer patients and their families and as a club we are happy to play our part in making that happen.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by this disease and we want to assist where we possibly can to support anyone who has to deal with this.”