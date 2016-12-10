Garscube’s magnificent seven earn places in Scotland West junior team for inter-districts

Runners from Garscube Harriers enjoyed great success at the annual West Districts cross country championships.

The event, held at Mosshill in Ayr, is always one of the hottest on the Garscube Harriers’ racing calendar.

And this year’s featured an outstanding performance by the junior squad with an impressive seven athletes gaining automatic selection for Scotland West in the Inter-districts at the Great Edinburgh Winter Run in January.

Finishing in the top 12 in their age categories, Anya MacLean, Finlay Ross-Davie, James Connelly, Jack Trainer, Murphy Hand, Lorn Webster and Cody Stevenson will race against the best junior athletes next month.

There were also individual and team prizes. Anya MacLean and Finlay Ross-Davie took bronze in U13 category and U13 girls team silver went to Anya MacLean, Isabelle Burnside and Grace Maclean.

Team bronzes were won by the U13 boys (Finlay Ross-Davie, Marcus Donnelly and Cameron Berry) and the U15 boys (James Connelly, Jack Trainer and Murphy Hand)

In the seniors Katie White was second lady, Lesley Chisholm was first V40 and the ladies’ team (Katie White, Lesley Chisholm, Frances Wardle and Louise Torr) won bronze.