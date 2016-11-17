European Tour final triumph for Lachlan

Teenage golfer Lachlan Reynolds has proved himself to be a Euro star by winning the grand final of the European Junior Golf Tour.

The 14-year-old junior member of Hilton Park Golf Club in Milngavie topped a field of eight under-18 national finalists in the event played over three courses in southern Spain.

An opening round of 76 at the Santana course was followed by a 75 at Mijas before Lachlan then shot a superb tw-under par 70 at Torrequebrada to win by four shots.

Proud mum Ruth said: “It was probably the best round he has ever played and it was the perfect time to do it.

“The whole family were able to go out to watch him and we’re all really proud of him.”

The third-year Balfron High pupil, from Mugdock, booked his place in Spain at a qualifier at The Mere, Knutsford.

And his success rounded off a fabulous year whioch also saw him win the national American Golf Junior Championships - securing the title at Gainsborough with a birdie on the 18th under the spotlight of the Sky Sports cameras.

He also helped Hilton Park win the Andy Kellock Cup and the JJ McCarry League, both for the second year in a row.

Ruth said Lachlan’s long-term ambition was to turn professional and that he was hoping to secure a scholarship.

Turning pro would also see Lachlan follow in the footsteps of Martin Laird who also played at Hilton Park as a junior and whose sponsorship continues to support junior golf at the club.