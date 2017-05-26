Endrick celebrate in style

Strathendrick Rugby Club brought down the curtain on Saturday to end a very successful season for the club.

A long day started with the agm in the Sports Club. The attendance was as usual rather sparse, perhaps a sure sign that the members are entirely happy with the way the club is progressing.

The reports submitted by the president, the treasurer, the secretary, the coach and the captain were certainly all reassuring, as were the indications of things to come.

The agm is usually followed by the Annual President’s XV v Captain’s XV match.

But before that was played the silverware for winning BT West League Division 3 was presented by an SRU representative and accepted by Kyle Campbell.

The club also won the West District Bowl, Endrick’s first “double”.

In spite of very heavy showers a good crowd turned out to see the President’s XV v Captain’s XV match.

The President’s men, in red, were former players, a few current players, one or two future players and some friends of the club who play elsewhere.

Some had come up from the south to be part of the event. They were led by Alan Vickers who has himself had a good season in the league team.

The Captain’s side in blue and white was on the usual lines and was led by Kyle Campbell.

The President’s XV set off as if they were not just here for the dinner and exerted a bit of pressure early on.

The Blues have defended notably well all season and coped comfortably with the challenge.

The first 15 minutes were scoreless; then Ben Anderson showed that Endrick are not only sound in defence but can also attack and his pace provided the first try of the day. Kyle Campbell added the extras.

Conor Gibson went over for a second and before the break Ben Anderson had added two more so that, with another two successful kicks from Kyle Campbell, the Blues had a 26-0 lead at the interval.

James Ogilvy stretched that lead with a try before Alan Vickers put points on the board with the Reds’ only score.

Coach Neil Callander had the Captain’s next try and his side had the last word with their seventh try in the final minute for a 43-5 win.

The President’s Dinner in the Sports Club brought a very satisfactory season to a totally satisfactory conclusion.