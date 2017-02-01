Chisholm completes cross country title treble

Garscube Harriers runner Lesley Chisholm completed a hat-trick of Scottish Masters XC victories by once again successfully defending her title in Dundee on Saturday.

When the women’s 6km race got underway, previous winner Jennifer MacLean (EAC) decided to test her competitors by opening up a 20m gap.

Chasing alongside Chisholm were GB ultra-distance and Commonwealth marathon runner Joasia Zakrewski and triathlon specialist Catriona Morrison.

By the end of the 1st lap, the leaders were clear with Lesley and Dianne Lauder having a 5m advantage of Joasia and Jennifer and Catriona a further 10m in arrears.

It took a determined sprint finish from Lesley to retain her title winning by six seconds from Dianne and a closing Joasia only one second further back.

Other local athletes from Garscube Harriers to compete were Norman Baillie (4th M65) Arlene Lewis, Morag Casey and Paddy Gibbons.