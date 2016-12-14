Cartha QP winning margin unfair on West of Scotland

West of Scotland lost out on the south side of Glasgow for the second week running when they went down to Cartha Queen’s Park.

But while the promotion chasing homeside won comfortably, the final scoreline didn’t a much improved West performance from the previous Saturday’s loss at Whitecraigs.

After 20 minutes of shadow boxing Cartha eventually broke the deadlock when a move down the wing saw an inside pass find scrum-half Thomas Davidson run a good line to score. Wayne Burrows converted.

Cartha tried to repeat with successive attacks down the wings but West defended well.

Then Cartha suffered a yellow card and West hit back. An attempted pass from Cartha found Mark Jenkinson who made some headway before moving the ball out and after some neat passes Calum Booth rounded his defender to score in the corner.

The kicking tee couldn’t be found so Blair Smith instead smartly drop kicked the conversion to even the scores at 7-7.

Cartha then put on the pressure and although West initially defending a driving maul well but the ball was spun out wide to winger Graham Docherty for a score which Burrows converted.

After the break, as the temperature dropped, the home team got better and Calum Smiddle grounded after a series of pick and drives for a converted try.

It then became the Tony Nyanweso show. He has long been a thorn in West’s side and a smart move found him wide to touch down in the corner for Cartha’s bonus point.

He then outsped the West defence to score his second.

A West interception saved another certain try before Fraser Paul managed to ground the ball to extend the lead. Cartha added another just at the end when after a good steal, the ball went through the hands to find Matt Grey who scored.

The home game with Kirkcaldy next Saturday is now a crunch match, the winners likely to move clear of the relegation zone, and West will hope to have some key players back from injury.