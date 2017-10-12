Bearsden youngster Angus is European karting champion

Bearsden teenager Angus Mouldsale has been crowned the X30 European Karting Champion for 2017.

Angus, a third-year pupil at the High School of Glasgow, won the European trophy on points in the final championship round at Castelletto in Italy.

The 14-year-old went into the final weekend of the karting championship at Castelletto with the highest score, after tough previous rounds in Genk in Belgium, Salbris in France - where he was overall winner - and Wackersdorf in Germany.

But to win the overall title though, everything hinged on him getting a win or a high placing in the final races.

Wet conditions on the track made it particularly difficult and Angus only managed ninth in the timed qualifying round.

Despite this setback Angus performed well in the heats and managed to gain third position for the first of the final race during the last weekend of the championship.

And then he secured an impressive win in the pre-final race with a significant 15-second margin helping his overall title bid.

In the final race, Angus started quickly from pole position.

He drove a clever tactical race, finishing third, just gaining sufficient points to win the overall IAME X30 European Championship.

Angus said: “I am delighted to be the 2017 European Junior X30 Champion.

“I’ve worked hard with my team and we have put in very long hours at the numerous tracks over the last few years and finally it’s all paid off.

“I’ve had good results, with several wins throughout the Euro Series and I knew exactly what I had to do in the final two races at Castelletto to become the European Champion.

“I’m looking forward to racing at the World Finals in Le Mans next week.

“I’ve raced against many of the drivers who are competing in this event before and I believe I can win again, providing I have a good Timed Qualifying and no mechanical issues with my kart.”

Next up for Angus is a trip to the legendary Le Mans circuit this weekend to compete in the X30 World Karting Championships.