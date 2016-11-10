Bearsden tennis players enjoy success at inter-club tournament

Players from Bearsden and Milngavie enjoyed a successful time at the 69th Drumchapel Interclub tennis tournament recently.

A total of 71 players took part, including competitors from Bearsden, Drumchapel. Glasgow University Staff, Milngavie, Nuffield Milngavie and Thorn Park Tennis Clubs.

Drumchapel inter-club tournament finalists Kafui Akpo-Young (left) and Gordon Wilson, from Bearsden LTC, with tournament director Eric Flack

Winners of the Senior Shield were Bearsden who retained it after regaining it from Drumchapel the previous year, while the Junior Shield was also won by Bearsden, for the seventh successive year.

Men’s singles winner was Kafui Akpko-Young who had a close 6-3 7-5 win over Bearsden team mate and club coach Gordon Wilson.

The ladies’ singles final was even closer, Niamh Slavin (Drumchapel) edging out Bearsden’s Rachel Taylor 6-4 6-7 10-7.

Men’s doubles winners were father and son team Philip and Scott Waterfield of Bearsden who just scraped home with a 6-2 3-6 10-6 win against the Drumchapel team David Buchanan-Smith and Jevon Chang.

Open event winners at the Drumchapel Inter-Club tournament

The Waterfields reached the final also with match tiebreak wins over second seeds Tom and Dan Lockyer (Glasgow University Staff) in the quarters and third seeds Gordon Connor and Peter Watt (Drumchapel) in the semis.

In the ladies’ doubles Karen Christie and Rachel Taylor of Bearsden proved too strong for club mates Susan Burns and Esther Morgan with a 6-1 6-4 win and the mixed doubles final was also an all-Bearsden affair with Philip Waterfield and Karen Christie winning by the closest of margins, and yet another tiebreak for Philip, 6-7, 6-2 10-7 against his son Scott, partnered by Rachel Taylor.

The junior events saw some exciting matches of an exceptionaly high standard.

The boys’ 12 & under final saw two very talented youngsters, Kyle McKay (Bearsden) and Andrew Wilson (Nuffield Milngavie), pitched against each other with some superb rallies, Kyle eventually winning 6-4 6-3.

And the boys 16 & under final also produced some excellent tennis with the skills of Ben Sanders (Milngavie) proving just too good for Andrew Christie (Drumchapel) 6-2 6-3.

In the girls 16 & under final Lucy Taylor (Bearsden) won 6-3 6-2 over club mate Iona Cadger.

The tournament was organised by tournament director Eric Flack and local referee Josie Beeley and is hosted by Drumchapel Tennis Club where the finals were played.

Matches during the week were also played at other local clubs.