Bearsden Tennis Club all set for exciting new season

Exciting plans have been unveiled for the coming tennis season at Bearsden Tennis Club’s newly upgraded facilities.

Construction of the extended clubhouse and improved facilities at Bearsden Tennis Club is nearing completion.

These include a state of the art clubhouse equipped for indoor activities and social events, as well as enhanced facilities all round.

On Sunday, April 2, from 2pm-4.30pm there will be a Benenden Tennis Festival for girls aged eight to 18. Admission is free and it is open to all.

This event forms part of the LTA initiative to encourage more girls to participate in tennis. It will be a fun day for girls of all levels of ability (beginners to club players), and coaches will be on hand to assist. Equipment will be provided for those who need it.

This will be followed later in the season with fun tournaments for members and several social events.

The club will also continue to offer an extensive coaching programme for all ages (including the new category of membership for Mini Tots aged 4–5 and the usual holiday camps, most of which are open to non-members too.

The club also held its agm recently, at which one of the highlights was the presentation of the Barry Morris Trophy to the most improved player of the year. This year it was awarded to Carol Hamilton.

Carol has only been playing for a couple of years and now features regularly in club teams.