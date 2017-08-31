Bearsden teenager races to national athletics title

Bearsden teenager Michael Dunn enjoyed a double success at last weekend’s Scottish Under-17 Athletics Championships.

The 16-year-old Bearsden Academy pupil produced a fine run to take the 400 metres hurdles title at Grangemouth.

And he also came home with a bronze medal after finishing third in the 100 metres hurdles.

Michael clocked a new personal best time of 57.40 seconds in taking the 400 metres title, finishing almost two and a half seconds clear of Caithness’s Stuart Kirk (59.82) with Gateshead’s Oliver Lewis (60,91) in third.

And in the 100 metres Michael was close to his best again, clocking 14.24 seconds to place third behind defending champion Joel McFarlane of Arbroath.

Michael’s success at Grangemouth continues an excellent year so far for the youngster.

In June he won the Scottish Schools 400 metres hurdles title. Earlier this month he won 400m hurdles bronze when he ran for Scotland under-18s at the Celtic Games in Dublin, also taking a silver in the 4x400 metres relay.

And next month he will run for Scottish Schools at the School Games in Loughborough.

As for next year his main targets are being competitive in his first year at under-20 level and selection again for the Celtic Games, being held in Scotland.

He said: “It would be fantastic to make the team again and represent my country in front of all my family.”