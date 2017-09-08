Bearsden karate kids among medals at Wishaw Grand Prix

Members of a Bearsden karate club were among the medals when they took part in the prestigious Wishaw Grand Prix competition.

James McCorkindale (13) took a gold medal and club-mate Eva Shepherd (also 13) returned with a bronze fron the event which was held at Wishaw Sports Centere.

And a third Kyoto Karate Federation club member - Rory Shepherd (10) - also took part in what was his first experience of competition.

Because it is a Grand Prix, contestants accumulate points and James and Eva’s performances have put them on track for further success.

Club instructor Bill Kerr, 6th Dan, explained: “In the overall tournament James is in the lead and Eva second. There is one more tournament to take place later in the year, in which both Eva and James hope to do well and where either of them could win the tournament.

“All three enjoyed themselves at this competition and look forward to the next one.”

Bill added: “Nuffield Health in Milngavie continue to give us excellent support which is appreciated by all.”