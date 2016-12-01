Bearsden curling trio take on the world in Russia

Three members of Bearsden Curling Club joined the Irish international team for the World Mixed Championships in Kazan, Russia, recently.

Jacqui Davidson, Ross Barr and Margarita Sweeney-Baird played with skip Bill Gray in the 10-day competition that involved 37 countries.

Although the Irish team did not progress to the knockout stage, they put up a good performance in a strong group that included finalists Sweden.

The championships reflected the inclusive nature of the sport covering a diverse range of cultures, religions and ages with the youngest athlete being 16 and the oldest 62.

Anyone interested in participating in the sport of curling, whether an experienced curler returning to play the game, or a beginner, can get details from the Bearsden Curling Club website www.bearsden-curling-club.co.uk.

Meanwhile the construction of Scotland’s National Curling Centre, at Stirling’s Sports Village, is well under way.

The centre, a multi-million pound partnership investment from Stirling Council and Scotland’s national agency for sport, sportscotland, will significantly enhance curling facilities for both performance athletes and community use.

Bruce Crawford, chief executive of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club - the governing body of curling in Scotland - said: “The curling community aspired to create a national centre for many years and it is great to see the building work progressing.

“This additional facility will help meet capacity at a time when demand is high and will see more a significant increase in volume and quality of training for the top athletes in our world-class programme, alongside people being introduced to the sport through TryCurling.com. The new Centre will be a great advantage for the sport at all levels.”

And sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “The National Curling Centre will have a huge part to play in securing a lasting legacy for the sport.

“It will provide more and better opportunities not only for our high performance athletes, but critically will allow for increased community use.”