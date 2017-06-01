Beardsen Tennis Club earns its quorn

A special event aimed at promoting tennis as a fun and family activity was held at Bearsden Tennis Club last week.

The Quorn Family Cup Red Ball is a national competition organised by the Lawn Tennis Association throughout the UK.

It takes the form of a doubles competition where a junior aged 10 or under is partnered by an adult from the same family. The game is played on a mini tennis court with red balls and mini tennis rackets.

The winners proceed to a regional final at one of the pre Wimbledon professional grass court events in June.

Bearsden Tennis Club in Jubilee Gardens organised one of these competitions last weekend when six teams competed in a round robin tournament. The event was great fun with much hilarity but with keen competition too because they were competing for a chance to play at an LTA professional grass court event next month.

Eventual winners were Ian Fodor partnered by his father, Bogdan, who secured a narrow victory in three sets over Rory Hastie and his father David, 10-7. 6-10. 10-7. The club wishes them luck in Manchester next month.

There’s more competition at the club on Sunday when it hosts its 41st annual invitation tournament. This will involve nine clubs competing for the honours.

Current holder of the men’s title is Bishopbriggs and Thorn Park the ladies. But there will be strong competition in both events, especially from the home side.

Play starts at 1.30pm with the finals scheduled for about 5. Admission is free and visitors are welcome.