Archibald land title treble at UK Nationals

Milngavie cyclist Katie Archibald has got her year off to a flying start with three golds and a silver at last weekend’s UK National Track Championships in Manchester.

The 24-year-old Olympic team pursuit champion only returned to the track with a second place finish in the Berlin Six Day event the previous week following the wrist injury she sustained when crashing at the World Cup in Glasgow towards the end of last year.

But it didn’t take her long to get back to winning ways as she produced a stunning ride to win individual pursuit gold on the first day of the three-day UK championships.

The Olympic champion caught Emily Nelson within the first six laps to take the title for Team WNT.

She said afterwards: “I’m chuffed.

“It feels nice in this [British champion’s jersey].

“She [Nelson] actually qualified going out quite hard and I was gambling on the fact that she would moderate that in the next round. I gave myself six laps.

“I thought six laps if I’ve not made it it’s game over and I think I got her at about five and a half so it just happened.”

Two more medals followed the next evening night as Archibald won the scratch race, ahead of fellow Scot Neah Evans, and picked up a surprise silver medal in the keirin behind Sophie Capewell.

And on Sunday she completed a title treble with another success in the points race, Nelson taking silver and Evans winning bronze.

Archibald, whose main target at the moment is the World Championships which take place in Hong Kong in April, said: “I’m really pleased with the breadth of experience in racing I’ve had since Rio.

“Before that we put everything on the side-lines, it was all about team pursuit.

“I get to express some different interests now and I’m enjoying it!”