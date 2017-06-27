Archibald has to settle for silver and bronze at nationals

Milngavie’s Katie Archibald was a double medallist at last week’s British Road Racing Championships on the Isle of Man.

But the 23-year-old World and Olympic track champion was unable to strike gold on this occasion and had to settle for a silver and a bronze from the road race and time trial respectively.

First up was the time trial last Thursday when Archibald, riding for Team WNT, covered the undulating 22-kilometre course in 32 minutes 35 seconds.

However it wasn’t fast enough to take the win which went to Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) who clocked 32.11 with Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) taking silver, just five seconds ahead of Archibald.

Archibald was back in action again in the road race on Sunday, but again there was disappointment as Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Domans) broke clear to win after overhauling long-time leader Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling) with less than two kilometres to go, leaving Archibald to outsprint Barnes and take silver 14 seconds behind the winner.

Katie’s brother John was also in action in the men’s championships, finishing 14th in the time trial and 20th in the road race.