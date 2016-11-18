Archibald adds to roll of honour with top award

Milngavie cyclist Katie Archibald added yet another achievement to her 2016 roll of honour last week when she was named Oriam Sportswoman of the Year by the national women’s sports equality charity Scottish Women in Sport.

The 22-year-old Olympic and European champion was unable to attend the ceremony at the GoGlasgow Hotel due to injury.

Archibald was due to undergo surgery on a wrist injured during a spectacular fall in the madison at the World Cup in Glasgow recently.

Despite the tumble she still got up to win gold with partner Manon Lloyd, adding to her Olympic team pursuit and European individual pursuit and omnium titles.

Scottish Women in Sport founder and CEO Maureen McGonigle said: “When Katie Archibald won gold in the women’s team pursuit alongside Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Elinor Basker she became the first Scottish woman to win an Olympic gold in cycling.

“And if this wasn’t impressive enough, her name hadn’t even been on the radar at the previous Olympics, as Katie only actually started track cycling in 2012.

“Starting out as a swimmer, Katie began cycling on Highland grass tracks when she was 17 for extra money, joking that it was “better than a paper round”.

“Since beginning cycling Katie has shot up the ranks, becoming a world and six-time European champion, winning bronze in the points race in Glasgow at the 2014 Commonwealth games, and claiming several British and Scottish titles – all in just three years.

“Katie is a trailblazer and has created her own path to the very top level of her sport, making her a fantastic role model for young women everywhere.”

Katie said: “I’m really honoured to receive this award from the Scottish Women in Sport, especially in an Olympic year which saw some fantastic results by fellow Scottish sportswomen.

“It was a tough year for me as I had to overcome injury to make it to the start line but the hard work was worth it and I was so proud to win the gold medal in Rio alongside my team mates.”