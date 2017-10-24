Anna aims Higher to go with cycle victories

Nobody would blame Milngavie’s Anna Shackley for letting her grades slip while she chases a career as a professional cyclist.

But the teenager wants straight As to go with her summer series of top-ten race finishes.

Shackley finished sixth in the U16 individual pursuit at the British National Championships in Newport, Wales before claiming third in the Scottish Youth Time Trial two weeks later.

Now, having returned to Douglas Academy to sit her Highers this year, the 16-year-old aims to maintain these high standards while getting the grades she needs to attend university.

“I started back at school in mid-August, it’s been fine training and being back at school because I was doing it all last year,” she said.

“I’ve got my Highers, which will get me into uni, and I’m hoping to get all As in them and do well.

“It could be difficult to do that alongside my cycling, but hopefully I’ll manage it.

“The summer has been quite good, I was quite happy because I got a personal best at the British Championships by three seconds.

“I was training quite hard through the summer before then, so I was very happy that that had paid off.”

Shackley began S5 this year, so will start considering universities soon, but the Glasgow Riderz member has other applications to think of first.

The East Dunbartonshire rider moves up to junior level next year and is on the lookout for a cycling team that can help her achieve her dream of racing all over the world.

“I’m looking into to getting into Team 22, which is a junior girls team, but I don’t know if I’ll get in,” she explained.

“I’ve sent them an email and a small CV-type thing, if I do get in I’ll get to go to a selection day, but I don’t know when that will be.

“I’m hoping to get into a good team for next year, because I’ll be moving up to junior level, and I’m hoping to get some racing in abroad.

“I raced in Ireland, but that’s the furthest I’ve been to race, so it would be really good to go further because the fields will be completely different.”

