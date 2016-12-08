VIDEO: Partick Thistle’s last Firhill win over Celtic ... in 1994

Partick Thistle will be out to bridge a 22-year gap when they face Celtic at Firhill on Friday night.

They haven’t beaten Celtic there since January 1994 when George Shaw - now manager of junior side Cumbernauld United - got the only goal five minutes into the second half.

Since then Celtic have visited Firhill 13 times and won 12 - including the last 11 in a row - scoring 32 goals and conceding just nine.

Thistle’s last win over Celtic anywhere was a 3-1 success at Hampden - the match was played there because Celtic Park was being rebuilt - in May 1995.

A Roddy Grant goal and a Wayne Foster double gave Jags victory after Peter Grant had put the home side ahead.