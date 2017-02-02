Thistle to contest Eliott red card against St Johnstone

Partick Thistle are to appeal against the red card shown to Christie Eliott during Wednesday’s home defeat by St Johnstone.

The club has confirmed that it will contest the decision, which came in the 90th minute of the match which the Perth side won 1-0 thanks to a Steven MacLean strike.

Eliott was dismissed for violent conduct at the end of a disappointing night for the Jags who saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Thistle boss Alan Archibald said: “The result’s disappointing. The performance first half was very good, we created a number of chances and worked the goalkeeper.

“But we switched off, made a horrible mistake for the goal and couldn’t get back in. I’m disappointed we didn’t really get a reaction in the second half.

“It’s definitely a chance missed. We’ve got to score when we’re on top of games, and take our chances.”

The result gives Saints a psychological boost ahead of the Scottish Cup clash between the sides in Perth later this month.

But Thistle will still approach the tie with some confidence, having won 2-1 on each of their last three visits to McDiarmid Park.

Next up for Thistle is a trip to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.