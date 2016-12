Partick Thistle midfielder Adam Barton had been named Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month for October.

The former Portsmouth and Coventry City man landed the award after enjoying a good run of results with the Jags, helping them win and draw two games last month.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said:”Adam is playing a pivotal role in helping Partick Thistle secure a top six finish, and if this form continues then this won’t be the last award he picks up this season.”