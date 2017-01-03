Thistle quick off the mark with keeper signing

Partick Thistle didn’t waste much time when the transfer window opened this week as they snapped up keeper Mark Ridgers.

The former Hearts and St Mirren stopper has signed on at Firhill until the end of the season and will provide cover, and competition, for regular number one Tomas Cerny.

Ridgers replaces Thorsten Stuckmann who has left the the club following the expiry of his short-term deal at the end of December.

Ridgers (26), capped five time for Scotland at under-21 level, began his career at Ross County and has also had loan spells at East Fife, Airdrie United and Kilmarnock as well as a spell in the States with Orlando City.