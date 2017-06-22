Thistle accept Barnsley bid for defender Lindsay

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay was on the verge of a switch to Barnsley this week.

Jags have accepted an offer from the Championship side - thought to be in the region of £350,000 - for the 21-year-old centre-back who has been touted for a Scotland call-up in the future.

Lindsay is expected to travel to Yorkshire to discuss personal terms.

He had been poised to complete a move to League One side Oxford United but rejected the switch due to uncertainty over the future of Oxford manager Michael Appleton who was subsequently appointed number two to Craig Shakespeare at Leicester City.

Lindsay was a key player for Jags last season as they finished in the top six of the top flight for the first time since 1981.

Thistle’s players are now back in pre-season training as they build up to their Betfred Cup opener at Livingston on July 15.

The squad will travel to England early next month for a week-long training camp, during which they will play two closed doors friendlies.

Their only public friendly is at Dumbarton on Tuesday, July 11.

Jags boss Alan Archibald made his signing of the summer last week when he secured the services of out-of-contract Dundee United midfielder Blair Spittal on a two-year deal.

Spittal (21) began his career at Queen’s Park before moving to Tannadice in 2014.

Archibald told the club website: “Blair is a player who we have been monitoring for a while and I am delighted to see him sign for us. He is an exciting young player who will add a really strong and threat to our wide areas.

“I think Blair will bring a creative force to our team and I hope he can continue the excellent form he showed at the end of last season. We have a really good group of lads and I definitely think Spittal compliments what is already here.”

Thistle have also signed goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon (19) who came through the ranks at Hearts before joining Cowdenbeath in 2015.

Meanwhile the club have revealed that Just Employment Law will be their main sponsor for the coming season.