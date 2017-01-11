Partick Thistle face Belgian side Lokeren in friendly

Partick Thistle escaped the winter chills this week when they headed for the La Manga complex in Spain to prepare for the second half of the season.

Alan Archibald’s side will play a friendly on Friday afternoon against Belgian Jupiler Pro League side, Lokeren at the La Manga Club.

The friendly, which is free for all fans who wish to take in the game, will kick off at 3pm local time.

Meanwhile nominations for the club’s McCrea Financial Services Player of the Month for December are Adam Barton, Tomas Cerny, Ryan Edwards and Sean Welsh.

Voting closes tomorrow (Friday) at 5pm. For more information visit www.ptfc.co.uk