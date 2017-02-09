Partick Thistle chase first quarter-final place since 2008

Partick Thistle travel to Perth on Saturday looking to bridge a nine-year gap by winning a place in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Partick Thistle travel to Perth looking to bridge a nine-year gap by making the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Thistle last reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2008 when they went out 2-0 to Rangers in a Firhill replay after a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

Saturday’s fifth round encounter will be the clubs’ first Scottish Cup meeting since 2010 - also a fifth round match at McDiarmid Park - whic h Saints won 2-0 with goals from Murray Davidson and Liam Craig.

Jags also lost 1-0 when the sides met in the league at Firhill last week - but can take confidence from having won 2-1 on each of their last three visits to McDiarmid Park.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Pittodrie followed a 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone at Firhill on Wednesday night.

And forward David Amoo, an impressive performer at Pittodrie, admitted he was frustrated to come away empty-handed.

He told the club website: “I was pleased with my performance and it felt great to get back out there but I would happily have traded any aspect of my personal performance for a result out there. We were easily worth at least a point and it was very frustrating to come away with nothing.

“It’s been the story of our season as we’ve created a few good chances and we haven’t been able to convert them. It’s disappointing but it would be worse if we weren’t creating the chances in the first place. We just need to keep working hard and believe that if we keep creating the chances it will start resulting in goals.

“It’s always disappointing to lose, especially when it means you fall down the table but we are playing really well at times and we just need to keep going.”