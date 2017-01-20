Partick Thistle back and warmed up for Formartine cup test

Partick Thistle return to action on Saturday when they take on Formartine United at Firhill in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Jags are overwhelming favourites to move through to the last 16 at the expense of their non-league opponents.

But Thistle boss Alan Archibald will take nothing for granted against a Formartine side who are currently fourth in the Highland League table and caused an cup upset last season when they dumped Clyde out of the tournament.

Thistle go into the game fresh from a training camp in La Manga and the Jags manager is hoping to reap the benefits of being able to train away from wintry weather.

He told the club website: “It’s worked out really well for us with the way the weather has turned out in Glasgow.

“We’ve not missed a session and it has been really beneficial from that side of things.

“The last thing we wanted was to give the players the week off and then be scrambling around looking for places to train, we’ve had the security of knowing that training is guaranteed.”

Jags also managed to fit in friendly match against Belgian side Lokeren at La Manga to keep the players’ match sharpness ticking over.

Jags twice led with goals from Ade Azeez and Stevie Lawless but eventually lost 5-2 to a side currently 10th in the Belgian top flight.

Meanwhile Thistle defender Michael McMullin has joined League One side Peterhead on loan until the end of the season.