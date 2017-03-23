Milngavie FC building bright future after sponsors’ boost

A community football club in Milngavie has received a donation of £1,000 from family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel.

The much needed donation , from the company’s Building Communities Fund, will help Milngavie FC who provide a range of disability football classes for children and young adults with special needs.

The donation will help fund the cost of two new pitches and learning equipment.

Caroline Diaz, secretary and player protection Officer from Milngavie Football Club, outlined the difference the donation will make to the club.

She said: “We’re really grateful to Mactaggart & Mickel Homes for awarding this funding to our group.

“One pitch is used by our able bodied children who have albinism, slight autism, learning difficulties or Asperger’s. The other pitch is for the children with physical disabilities where we mostly work one to one, providing a fun and safe environment for an hour.

“We also constantly need more soft learning equipment to suit the children’s needs and somewhere secure to store it all. We had a storage shell but we needed to make this secure and we have now managed to do this with the help of Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities Fund.”

Milngavie Football Club also provides football classes for children from five years of age to amateur level and ‘walk football’ for the over 50s.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes has a happy history of supporting good causes and the Building Communities Fund was created to continue the company’s ongoing efforts to help organisations and projects which enhance the lives of people within their local communities.

The fund is open throughout the year to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five mile radius of any live Mactaggart & Mickel Homes developments like Douglas Gardens in Milngavie.

Neill MacLean from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes commented: “We’re proud to support the work of Milngavie Football Club through our Building Communities Fund. It’s gratifying to able to help the club continue to provide these invaluable sessions and facilities for children and young adults.

“It’s important to us that we make a positive contribution to the communities surrounding our developments.

“The Building Communities Fund was created to allow us to support and champion local organisations, charities, schools and groups and in some small way improve residents’ lives.”