Jags lodge appeal over yellow card for Azeez

Partick Thistle have appealed against the yellow card shown to Ade Azeez for diving during Friday night’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic at Firhill.

The Jags man was booked for simulation 11 minutes from time as he ran in on goal and Celtic keeper Craig Gordon came out to meet him at the edge of the box.

It’s not the first time this season that Gordon has been involved in such an incident, but referee Craig Thomson decided he was an innocent party on this occasion.

However the decision, which came with Thistle 3-1 down and looking to get back into the game, didn’t go down well with Jags boss Alan Archibald.

He told the club website: “There was definitely contact. Ade’s an honest lad, he’s not one to go down.

“It could have given us that extra bit of belief to go and get something but over the course of the game, we didn’t deserve it. Celtic were the better team today if we’re honest with ourselves.”

With only the Old Firm winning at the weekend - Rangers beating Hearts on Saturday following Celtic’s win on Friday - and all the other games ending in draws Thistle have dropped back to the foot of the table, albeit still just three points off the top six.

Thistle travel to Hearts on Saturday as they prepare for a hectic festive programme which sees them away to Ross County on Friday, December 23, before home games with Dundee on December 28 and Kilmarnock on Hogmanay.