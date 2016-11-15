How close was ’Well-Partick date change?

Fear of travel disruption from major roadworks on the M74 this weekend led to Motherwell FC bosses seriously considering bringing Saturday’s vital game against Partick Thistle forward to Friday night instead.

But the Motherwell Times can reveal that this idea was swiftly abandoned by Fir Park chiefs when it was discovered that the roadworks – requiring a complete closure between Junctions 4 and 5 – would start at 8pm on Friday.

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee told us: “The club made inquiries to change the date to Friday but ruled it out when he heard that the works would start at 8pm that night.

“We didn’t think it was worth inquiring about changing the date to Monday or Tuesday.

“We know the diversion route is going to be very busy, but there are still other ways of getting to Fir Park for the game.

“We’ll be getting our players here for the pre-match meal at 12pm so they are here in plenty of time.

“Our club has spoken to Thistle and they’ll be making their own arrangements.”

Transport Scotland are predicting two-hour delays on the diversion route during major works running from November 18 to 21, as demolition work continues on Bothwellpark Road Bridge.

Motherwell’s decision to go ahead with the game on Saturday comes despite Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Accies rearranging Saturday’s scheduled home game with Hearts to Monday night instead.

The Thistle match is a crucial one for 10th placed Motherwell, who are in need of a boost after only picking up one victory in their last five Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Fans travelling to the game from the Glasgow area are best to travel to Motherwell via the M8/A8 and exit either as shown above at Shawhead Junction or by continuing along the A8 and exiting at the B799, however, please leave plenty of time as these roads will be busy.

There is also the option of using public transport, with Bus X11 departing every 30 minutes from Buchanan Station in Glasgow city centre, providing a fast and direct service to Motherwell.

Further information and timetables are available online at www.firstgroup.com/glasgow.

If you’d prefer going by train, Motherwell station has direct connections with all major cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, as well as local links throughout Lanarkshire to the likes of Coatbridge, Hamilton, Bellshill, Cumbernauld and Wishaw.

An interchange can be found immediately outside the station, where your journey to Fir Park can be completed with a taxi or bus.

Alternatively you can walk to Fir Park, as the station is just 10 to 15 minutes away from the ground.

Upon exiting the station, head straight along Muir Street and follow the pedestrian precinct to its end. Keep walking straight ahead, through the underpass and take a left up the stairs on to Brandon Street, leading to Windmillhill Street.

Continue along Windmillhill Street until you come to the Civic Centre, opposite Motherwell police station. At the traffic lights, cross the road and on to Manse Road and take the first left on to Knowetop Street. Fir Park will be clearly visible, just 100 yards ahead.

Airbles station is also within walking distance of the ground. Upon exiting the station, turn right on to Airbles Road and walk up the steet to the car showroom. Turn right on to Adele Street and then left on to Gavin Street. Fir Park will be clearly visible, just 100 yards ahead.

Further information and timetables are available online at www.tpexpress.co.uk.