Coyle full of praise for Milngavie club’s work

Owen Coyle joined Milngavie FC and the Scottish FA as they hosted a Community Football Day to celebrate the work of Charter Standard clubs throughout the area.

The event, hosted by Milngavie FC at rugby club West of Scotland’s Burnbrae ground, saw hundreds of young footballers, including a number of girls’ teams, gather to enjoy the day.

The event also gave attending clubs the opportunity to meet volunteers from their local communities and recruit new players.

The former Republic of Ireland international and English Premiership manager met with various clubs and players and was on hand to pose for photographs throughout the day, passing on his football expertise to the young minds in attendance.

McDonald’s ambassador Coyle said: “Scottish FA Community Football Days like this are an incredible opportunity to get local players involved in football.

“Milngavie FC has a great set up here and it’s inspiring to see that their coaches have such a passion for the game.

“It was encouraging to see so many young players enjoying the game, all with smiles on their faces – this is what grassroots football is all about. The standard of the play from the girls’ teams was very impressive and I’m glad that there were so many of both boys and girls getting involved with the beautiful game.”

The Community Football Day was part of McDonald’s community partnership with The Scottish FA.

As the longest standing partner of the Scottish FA.

McDonald’s this year celebrates its 15th anniversary of championing those who enable children and young adults to play and enjoy football, regardless of gender or disability.

The programme focuses on supporting accredited grassroots clubs and their volunteers to raise the standards of grassroots football across the UK and improving the grassroots experience for young aspiring footballers.

“These events are an inspirational celebration of local football,” said local McDonald’s franchisee Peter O’Keefe.

“The work that McDonald’s put into grassroots football is amazing and days like these show how essential the game is to communities. I saw a fantastic display of footballing talent in the area today and hope everyone who came along had a great time.”

To find out more about the McDonald’s and FA community partnership and how your club can benefit and for details of other Community Football Days across the UK visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/betterplay.