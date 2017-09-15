Bearsden soccer star Emma is living the American dream

Bearsden teenager Emma Donnelly is living the American dream after earning a football scholarship at college in Colorado.

The 17-year-old former Boclair Academy pupil is based at Otero Junior College in La Junta.

She hopes to spend the next four years in the States, studying science but also developing her football skills in the hope of being able to turn professional.

Emma also has the distinction of having won the Scottish Cup with BOTH members of the Old Firm.

She started playing football at Westerton Primary School where she was in the school team and from there got picked by by Glasgow Girls.

She then played with Rangers for a season before moving to Celtic where her three seasons included a Scottish under-15 cup triumph.

Then, in Kenny Miller style, it was back to Rangers where she won the Scottish under-17 Cup before spending her last half-season with Hamilton Accies.

Her scholarship was arranged through Pro Soccer whose managing director Greg Rodgers was one of Emma’s coaches at Rangers.

Emma’s mum Sanbdra explained: “She told him what she wanted to do and he put together a video package and then looked for a scholarship for her.

“He came back with a couple of offers, she picked one of them and she’s now in Colorado living the dream.

“Her dream would be to go over there and play football professionally.”