Bearsden footballer on the ball with cup win

Bearsden footballer Joanne Morrison is celebrating a successful season with her team Cumbernauld Colts.

Colts lifted the Scottish Women’s Football League Division One Cup with a 1-0 win over Celtic Academy at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh.

Former Bearsden Academy pupil Joanne (25) helped the side reach the final with a stunning right-footed strike in a 3-2 semi-final win over Hibs Development.

Joanne said: “It has been the highlight of my playing career so far and we had lots of belief throughout the game.

“The team has grown up together and it was great to win with my friends. My dad was there and he rarely misses a game, so it was great to see his reaction.”

“It is a major achievement as the Celtic Academy have lots of talented young players.”

Joanne has been playing for Colts since the team was formed six years ago and the trophy marks the club’s first senior honour.

Manager Julie McSherry said: “We are delighted with the win on Thursday. Joanne has been a big part of our squad for many years and thoroughly deserves her winners medal.

“She has been immensely loyal to the team and we couldn’t be more proud of what she and they have achieved.”