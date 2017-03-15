Dame Katherine adds to growing list of honours

Former Bearsden Academy pupil Katherine Grainger added to her honours list with not just one but TWO prestigious awards last week.

On Wednesday she was invested as a Dame by the Queen in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, having received the accolade in the New Year Honours List.

And two days later she was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award at the inaugural Nordoff Scotland Scottish Sporting Awards.

Dame Katherine, who became Britain’s most decorated female Olympian when she won her fifth rowing medal in Rio last year, joined stars from across the spectrum of Scottish sport for the ceremony at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

The awards celebrated and rewarded the outstanding achievements of Scotland’s exceptional sporting stars from across disabled, professional and amateur sport.

Dame Katherine was chosen for her award ahead of Sir Chris Hoy, Mark Bennet and Eve Muirhead.

Other winners included Partick Thistle Amputee FC who won the Team Performance of the Year award.

And East Dunbartonshire’s other Olympic heroine, Milngavie cyclist Katie Archibald, was also shortlisted for the Sporting Breakthrough Award, although she lost out to footballer Caroline Weir.

After receiving her award Dame Katherine took time to praise the work of Nordoff Robins Scotland, the country’s only music therapy charity.

She said: “The amazing thing about seeing the work of a charity like Nordoff Robbins tonight is, seeing that everyone can make a positive impact on someone’s life, we all do it in a different way, whether it’s through the auction or through donations or through time or support, or mentoring.

“There’s so much that can be done for people who need it, everyone can give back. I think Scotland is an amazing nation for care and thoughtfulness and generosity and I think if we can keep doing that we’re going to make such a difference to people’s lives, and I just want to say, let’s keep doing it.”